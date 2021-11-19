iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000.

