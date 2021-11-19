iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 3.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 1.03% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $46,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

