iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 41.5% in October

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the October 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.