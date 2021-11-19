iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,395,576 shares.The stock last traded at $66.29 and had previously closed at $66.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

