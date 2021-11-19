iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

