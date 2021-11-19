iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,902 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.22. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.