iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tsfg LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,506,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.94 and a one year high of $308.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.60 and its 200-day moving average is $276.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

