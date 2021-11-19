iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 240.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $307.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.