iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.60. 29,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.60 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

