iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 6th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $175.07 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

