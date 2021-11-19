iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $175.07 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

