iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,553,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,794,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,036. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.