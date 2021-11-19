iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

IWR opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

