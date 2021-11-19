iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $121.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.15 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

