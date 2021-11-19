iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

