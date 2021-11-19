iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Windsor Group LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.