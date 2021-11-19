iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $472.82

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $472.82 and last traded at $472.21, with a volume of 300264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $471.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.41 and its 200-day moving average is $439.52.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,180,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,665,000 after buying an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Clearshares LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.