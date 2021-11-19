iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $471.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.