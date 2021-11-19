iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 73,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,565. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

