iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.39% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $17.51 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

