iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

