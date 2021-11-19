iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

