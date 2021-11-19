iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

ISPC opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

