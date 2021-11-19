Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.20. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 32,471 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 41.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

