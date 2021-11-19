Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $32.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at $10,618,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at $4,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 39.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 200,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

