ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 140.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of ITT worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ITT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.