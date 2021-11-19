IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,452 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.97% of IVERIC bio worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.19 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.