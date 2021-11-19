J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.18

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $38.15. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 2,952 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76 and a beta of -0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

