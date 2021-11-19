J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.18

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and traded as high as $38.15. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 2,952 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76 and a beta of -0.18.
J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
