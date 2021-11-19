Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE JBL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

