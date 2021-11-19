Jaguar Mining Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $3.94 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.