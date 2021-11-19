James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

Several research analysts have commented on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 390.18 ($5.10) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The company has a market cap of £197.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 726.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.50.

In other James Fisher and Sons news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73). Also, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

