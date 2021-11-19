James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).
Several research analysts have commented on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 390.18 ($5.10) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The company has a market cap of £197.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 726.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.50.
About James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
