Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JSML stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 12,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

