JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $144,475,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.