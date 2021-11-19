JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $117.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $89.65 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.95. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,475,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.