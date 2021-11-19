JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CLSA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by CLSA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

JD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $144,475,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

