JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in October

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,600 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the October 14th total of 1,458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,419.7 days.
JD Health International stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
About JD Health International
