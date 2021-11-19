JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in October

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,129,600 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the October 14th total of 1,458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,419.7 days.

JD Health International stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.