JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $983.82

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.82 ($12.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11), with a volume of 1,272,906 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,081.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 983.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.