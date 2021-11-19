Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 4,700 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,830.50 ($50.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £98.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,921.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,107.80. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.