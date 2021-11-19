Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.22.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

