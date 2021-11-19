Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of JFBC opened at $22.00 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

