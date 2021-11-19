Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Shares of JFBC opened at $22.00 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
