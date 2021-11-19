Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.