Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, analysts expect Jiayin Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $197.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

