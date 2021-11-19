JOE (JOE) Price Up 41.6% This Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, JOE has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00005719 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $394.32 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 119,381,081 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

