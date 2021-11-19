John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market cap of $969.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

