John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $172.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $172.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

