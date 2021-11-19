John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.73

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.73 and last traded at $172.62, with a volume of 1137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

