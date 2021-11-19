John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £6,421.02 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10).

WG stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 206.50 ($2.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 194.51 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

