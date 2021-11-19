Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $427.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

