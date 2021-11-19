Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

