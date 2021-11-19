JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £171.90

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £116.65 ($152.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of £136.31. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £114.50 ($149.59) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

